Watchdog sues Tennessee Registry of Election Finance over email vote

A group of media and watchdog organizations is suing the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance over a vote that took place by email.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday in Davidson County Chancery Court. It says registry members voted 4-2 at the beginning of April to accept a settlement offer from state Rep. Joe Towns. He owed more than $65,000 in fines but offered to pay $22,000.

The plaintiffs include The Associated Press and the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government. They are asking the court to declare the email vote a violation of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act.

