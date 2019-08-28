Watching Dorian From East Tennessee

It's been a very quiet hurricane season so far. There have only been five named storms, including Dorian and Erin, both in the Atlantic now.

Even though days are getting shorter and summer is coming to a close, hurricane season is just getting going. You may be surprised to learn that the peak of hurricane season is actually early-to-mid September. The top historical date for Atlantic hurricanes is actually September 10th.

The points are:

- Dorian poses a serious threat to the southeast coast, especially Florida's East Coat.

- Landfall is slowing down, now looking more likely Monday morning.

- The storm may bring rain to East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.

- It's too early to know an exact landfall location.

- It's also too early to know how much, if any, rain will impact us locally.

- There's still a long way to go in hurricane season.

Learn more with WVLT's Weather Team here.

