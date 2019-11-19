Water at 5 Sevier County Schools tests positive for high levels of lead

Testing revealed dangerous levels of lead in the water at five Sevier County schools, according to Sevier County officials.

The list of schools includes:

- Pigeon Forge Middle

- New Center

- Jones Cove

- Seiver County High

- Sevierville Middle

All the schools had one water source that tested positive for lead levels higher than 20 parts per billion, except for Sevierville Middle which had two.

All five schools immediately removed the contaminated water sources from service, and officials said precautions were taken to ensure that no children came in contact with the water from these water sources.

The water sources will be kept out of service until results from subsequent retesting, which occurred on November 13, confirms that the lead level is now at an acceptable level (below 20 ppb).

According to officials, "A letter was issued to parents explaining the results of the testing at those five schools on November 14, 2019. On that same date, letters were sent home to students at Sevierville Intermediate, Trula Lawson Center, Parkway Academy, and Whites School as they are all served by the same kitchen which is located at Sevierville Middle School."

Officials said repairs have been made to the sources that tested for levels of lead higher than 20ppb, and they expect a restest to show that the sources are safe to use.

The test results will not be in until later in the week.

If testing shows the water still has lead levels higher than 20 ppb, the water sources will not be put back in use.

