Water line repair causing 'muddy' water for Powell community

Residents in the Powell community might experience issues with their water after crews made repairs to a water line on Tuesday, according to the Hallsdale-Powell Utility District said.

The utility company's CEO, Cody Humphrey, said a 16-inch water line needed repairs on January 7, which caused discolored and muddy water for some residents.

The line was located near the Melton Hill Treatment Plant. Humphrey said the line is back in service now, but mud and sediment were stirred in the lines, causing water discoloration.

Humphrey said crews were out flushing lines on January 8, mostly in the Old Powell Downtown area.

Residents might return home on Wednesday and experience problems. While it is "gross," Humphrey said, the chlorine levels are still within EPA standards, and it is safe.

Humphrey said if residents notice a problem, try running your faucets. If the problem does not go away, call HPUD and they will send a crew to flush the line. Reach out to 865-922-7547.

Humphrey said crews have received several calls about the issue.

