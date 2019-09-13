Knox County crews sending 9,000 gallons of water to Chattanooga

Crews in Knox County are helping out in Chattanooga after a water main break occurred on Friday morning.

Tennessee American Water issued a CodeRed notification early Friday morning, alerting customers to areas being affected by a water main break.

The impact stretches from Rossville, Georgia, to Red Bank and Lookout Valley.

More than 30,000 people are impacted.

According to Rural Metro, a team of five Knox County firefighters headed for Chattanooga Friday afternoon to help keep water flowing to a Chattanooga Hospital that is in danger of running out. A release from the organization said Rural Metro, Knoxville Fire and Karns fire are sending a combined 9,000 gallons of water to the area.

Strike team of 5 Water Tenders leaving Knox County to go help keep water flowing to the hospital in Chattanooga following a large water line break. Rural Metro Fire, Knoxville Fire and Karns Fire participating. They may be deployed for up to 48 hours shuttling water.

The city issued a boil water advisory for all of Chattanooga.

The water company said customers on Lookout Mountain will experience low to no water pressure at all.

However, Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Mayor Walker Jones said they were not having problems as of around noon Friday, and he hasn’t been notified about losing water pressure.

Jones says they have a water tank, so that’s keeping things going, and it’s business as usual.

He says if they have any issues later in the day, they will preserve some water from the tank for any emergencies, like a fire.

The University of Tennessee's campus is closed because of the issue.

City of Chattanooga is closing the following buildings due to the water break:

The incident has affected several downtown schools:

CSAS, CCA, Brown Academy, Battle Academy, The Dawn School, The Howard School, Howard Academy, and Normal Park will be closed today as well as UTC. Many city offices including City Hall are also closed.

Crews say they expect to be working through the night to repair the break. No information about exactly when water could be restored has been released.