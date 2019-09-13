Knox County crews sending 9,000 gallons of water to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT/WDEF) -- Crews in Knox County are helping out in Chattanooga after a water main break occurred on Friday morning.
Tennessee American Water issued a CodeRed notification early Friday morning, alerting customers to areas being affected by a water main break.
The impact stretches from Rossville, Georgia, to Red Bank and Lookout Valley.
More than 30,000 people are impacted.
According to Rural Metro, a team of five Knox County firefighters headed for Chattanooga Friday afternoon to help keep water flowing to a Chattanooga Hospital that is in danger of running out. A release from the organization said Rural Metro, Knoxville Fire and Karns fire are sending a combined 9,000 gallons of water to the area.
Strike team of 5 Water Tenders leaving Knox County to go help keep water flowing to the hospital in Chattanooga following a large water line break. Rural Metro Fire, Knoxville Fire and Karns Fire participating. They may be deployed for up to 48 hours shuttling water. pic.twitter.com/azVzxg1Tj8— Rural Metro Fire TN (@rmfireknox) September 13, 2019
The city issued a boil water advisory for all of Chattanooga.
The water company said customers on Lookout Mountain will experience low to no water pressure at all.
However, Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Mayor Walker Jones said they were not having problems as of around noon Friday, and he hasn’t been notified about losing water pressure.
Jones says they have a water tank, so that’s keeping things going, and it’s business as usual.
He says if they have any issues later in the day, they will preserve some water from the tank for any emergencies, like a fire.
The University of Tennessee's campus is closed because of the issue.
City of Chattanooga is closing the following buildings due to the water break:
City Hall, 101 E. 11th Street
City Hall Annex, 100 E. 11th Street
Chattanooga Public Library Downtown Branch, 1001 Broad Street
Development Resource Center, 1250 Market Street
WellAdvantage Center, 620 E. 11th Street
Paul Clark Building, 900 E. 11th Street
Internal Audit, 1001 Lindsey Street
Workforce Development, 1001 Lindsey Street
Westside Head Start, 501 W. 12th Street
Youth and Family Development Administrative Offices, 501 W. 12th Street
Avondale YFD Center, 1305 Dodson Avenue
Bessie Smith Cultural Center, 200 M.L.K Boulevard
Champions Club Tennis Center, 1096 Lupton Drive
Carver YFD Complex, 600 N. Orchard Knob
City Council Building, 1000 Lindsey Street
East Chattanooga YFD Center, 2409 Dodson Avenue
East Lake YFD Center, 3601 Dodds Avenue
Fleet Garage – 12th Street, 904 E. 12th Street
Fleet Garage – Amnicola, 3102 Aminicola Highway
Frances B. Wyatt YFD Center, 406 Colville Street
Facilities Management Building, 274 E. 10th Street
Main Street Warehouse, 1815 E. Main Street
Glenwood YFD Center, 2610 E. 3rd Street
John A. Patten YFD Center, 3202 Kelly’s Ferry Road
North Chattanooga YFD Center, 406 May Street
Outdoor Chattanooga, 200 River Street
South Chattanooga Complex, 1151 W. 40th Street
Traffic Operations Building, 1010 E. 11th Street
Warner Park Concession – Cooke Field, 301 N. Holtzclaw Avenue
Warner Park Fieldhouse, 301 N. Holtzclaw Avenue
Warner Park – Frost Stadium, 1101 McCallie Avenue
Watkins Street Facility, 1170 S. Watkins Street
The incident has affected several downtown schools:
CSAS, CCA, Brown Academy, Battle Academy, The Dawn School, The Howard School, Howard Academy, and Normal Park will be closed today as well as UTC. Many city offices including City Hall are also closed.
Crews say they expect to be working through the night to repair the break. No information about exactly when water could be restored has been released.