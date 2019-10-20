Water main break closes Rockwood schools

School will not be in session on Monday, Oct. 21, for students in Rockwood, Tenn.

According to Roane County Schools, a water main break has impacted the area.

School is closed for Ridge View Elementary, Rockwood Middle and Rockwood High.

All other Roane County Schools will be in session.

Rockwood Water, Sewer and Natural Gas said all should open on normal on Tuesday. "We appreciate the patience as we make this repair and we apologize for the inconvenience. Our crews on heading into the 12th hour of this repair but we will stay until water is restored," the company said on Facebook.

