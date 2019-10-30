Water restored after main break stops flow to Oak Ridge homes and businesses

City officials said water has been restored to homes and businesses in Oak Ridge after a water main break caused problems on Wednesday.

The City’s Public Works Department had several crews working to repair four breaks that occurred overnight, starting at approximately 3 a.m.

The breaks were located on Waltham Lane, Howard Lane and East Sheridan Place.

In addition, a scheduled repair was made on a 14-inch diameter transmission line located at the intersection of West Outer Drive and North Illinois Avenue. This repair started at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday before the breaks occurred, and crews worked through the night and morning to fix this leak before it turned into a larger break.

A cause of the break remains officially undetermined, but it is not uncommon for water main breaks to occur with steady rains after a prolonged period of drought due to the shifting of soils, a city spokesperson said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.