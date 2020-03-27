Ways to keep yourself and others safe during COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released ways for all to remember in order to keep those vulnerable, and yourself, safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many people being home at this time, the CPSC is giving general safety tips for all to remember.

CPSC made checklists of ways in which to keep babies, teens, seniors and really anyone you're in contact with. Look below for the ways to stay safe.

Households with young children

For most babies and toddlers, home safety is most important.

- Inclined sleepers should be removed from the home.

- Furniture near walls should be anchored to keep them from tipping.

- Magnets and other small objects should be kept away due to swallowing hazards.

- Kids should never be left alone near any water due to drowning concerns.

Households with older children

- Magnets should still be limited from older children due to choking hazards.

- Poisoning from vape or other smoking devices containing liquid nicotine should be removed from the household.

- Any hoverboards or electronic vehicles should be worn with a helmet at all times.

Households with senior citizens

- Fire safety and smoke alarms should always be checked in the house.

- Falling prevention like keeping rugs from coming up should be practiced.

- Medicines should be kept locked up until use so children cannot get into them.

Many of these tips apply to everyone as well in order to stay safe at home.

