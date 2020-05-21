"We appreciate the folks of Sevier County," State leaders praise East Tenn. leaders

State leaders commended Sevier County businesses for being proactive in keeping their customers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a media briefing Thursday, Commissioner Mark Ezell, who has been in Sevier County working to help prepare local leaders and businesses to reopen, specifically pointed to Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Gatlinburg.

"We're excited to see the towns of Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Gatlinburg actually went proactive in providing customers with free masks," Ezell said, showing three prototype masks, one of which said "Gatlinburg."

Holding up the three masks, he said thousands of them were made this week and were being delivered. "So that on Friday, as some of those attractions open, those communities will provide for customers as they come to their town."

This Friday, large attractions, such as entertainment venues and museums, are set to reopen. Ezell added, "We appreciate the folks of Sevier County" in their preparations to serve the community and customers.

