"We are going above and beyond:" Lenoir City meat processing plant remains open amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption in the food supply chain as multiple meatpacking plants have closed temporarily under pressure from local authorities and their own workers because of the virus, including two of the nation's largest, one in Iowa and one in South Dakota.

A local meat processing plant in Lenoir City is still open, however. Wampler's Farm Sausage says they've remained open and have no cases of coronavirus among their employees.

A representative for the company said they have followed "robust" cleaning guidelines.

"We operate under robust sanitation and personnel hygiene policies now and before COVID-19. Each night, production areas and equipment undergo rigorous sanitation procedures, inspected and validated via microbiological testing before production begins each day. During production, our products undergo multiple hurdles to assure only wholesome pork products are received by our customers," the representative said.

While their production areas were already being cleaned daily, the company said they are "going above and beyond to make sure our break rooms, offices, restroom facilities and other frequently touched areas are being sanitized multiple times per shift."

The company said they also offer face masks for their employees.

