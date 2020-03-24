"We are in great need:" Zoo Knoxville asks for help during closure

Zoo Knoxville has shut its doors to the public during the COVID-19 outbreak, but the animals inside still need care.

Zoo representatives said that with the shutdown, they have lost their primary source of income.

According to the zoo's website, they are losing, on average, $22,500 per day which would normally go towards caring for the animals.

"We are working round the clock to find options. Our community has asked how they can help and we have set up an emergency relief fund," zoo representatives said.

Go here to donate and help care for our area's zoo animals.

