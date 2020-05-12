"We are resilient:" 50-year-old business reopens in Gatlinburg

A Gatlinburg business that is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary says it has faced and defeated adversity before as they find ways to bring in customers safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hillbilly Golf, located on the Gatlinburg Parkway, is set to celebrate 50 years in business on July 4, but General Manager James Howard didn't shy away from the problems that have arisen because of the pandemic.

Mini-golf businesses, and other recreational services, were allowed to reopen last week after an extended closure by the state.

Howard said the 45 days the golf course was closed drastically affected their yearly revenue. "The 45 days that we were down counts for about 20% of our revenue for the year," he said.

The golf course said it has instituted new safety measures, including making employees wear masks and gloves and installing plexiglass shields on their tram cars. They also said they sanitize putters every hour.

The pandemic isn't the first hardship they've faced. Howard said they survived the 2016 wildfires and suffered some storm damage in 2017 which caused them to shutdown, but it won't keep them down.

"Well, as hillbillies, if not anything, we are resilient," Howard said. "We’re going to overcome this just like we did over the other adversities."

