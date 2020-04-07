"We didn't take one of our own to jail:" Loudon Co. deputies searching for pig's owner

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is asking for a little help to return a lost pig to its owner.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook, posting a picture of a pig saying, "Before you ask, 'No', we did not take one of our own �� to jail!"

They continued, "But, we did find this little delinquent pig out staging a one swine road block on Highway 11 in Philadelphia."

The sheriff's office said the pig was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and thanks to some helpful bystanders.

If this pig is yours, the sheriff's office said to contact the Loudon County Animal Shelter. The shelter's number is (865) 458-5593.

