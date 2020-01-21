'We have a duty to hear both sides' Tenn. Sen. Lamar Alexander Tweets about impeachment

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee Tweeted Tuesday about his thoughts on President Donald Trump's senate impeachment trial hours before arguments regarding the trial's rules were set to begin.

Just because the House proceedings were a circus that doesn’t mean the Senate’s trial needs to be. — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 21, 2020

"We have a constitutional duty to hear the case," said Alexander. "That means to me, number one, hear the arguments on both sides, and not dismiss the case out of hand. Number two, ask our questions, consider the answers and study the record. Number three, be guaranteed a right to vote on whether we need additional evidence. Evidence could be documents; it could be witnesses; or there could be no need for additional evidence."

Alexander went on to say he planned to back a resolution that would guarantee a vote on whether additional evidence will be allowed in the trial.

"Except for not including a motion to dismiss after senators have asked questions, the resolution establishes fundamentally the same rules that the Senate approved by a vote of 100-0 for the Clinton impeachment trial in 1999."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.