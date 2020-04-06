"We have a long way to go": Gov. Lee encourages Tennesseans to stay at home

Governor Bill Lee cautioned Tennesseans to heed the stay at home order despite data showing improvements.

Last week, a data model cited by White House correspondence official projected that the COVID-19 pandemic would hit its peak on April 19, and Tennessee would be short more than 7,000 beds and more than 1,000 ICU beds.

This week, the data shows a better projection for the Volunteer State, but Governor Bill said, "We have a long way to go," in a press conference Monday.

The model, from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations, showed as of April 6 that Tennessee's peak would hit around April 15, and that it would not be short of beds.

While the data is encouraging, Governor Lee told the public Monday that, "One or two days' worth of data doesn't make a trend."

He added that residents should continue to heed the stay at home order and to social distance as much as possible.

