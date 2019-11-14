'We have to educate adults:" Knox Co. commissioner discusses school zone changes

"We have to educate the kids how to cross the street," Knox County Commissioner Charles Busler said, "but also educate adults on how to read signs and watch for kids in schools zone."

Commissioner Busler said changes need to be made around Halls Middle and High schools after a 13-year-old child was hit crossing Ledgerwood Road Monday.

Commissioner Busler said funds cannot be allocated this year, but plans to propose improvements to the area around the schools for next year's budget.

Some suggestions Commissioner Busler made include marking some roads with crosswalks where children typically cross and putting flashing lights at times to warn drivers when children are present.

Busler said he and other members of the community have been in communication with Knox County Public Works Director Jim Snowden to make appropriate changes as quickly as possible. The conversation began earlier in the school year, and will continue after Monday's incident.

Ultimately, Commissioner Busler said drivers must be aware that children are present and respect their right to walk around the area.

"We've got to get adults to read the signs that say 'Watch For Children,'" Commissioner Busler said.

