"We must cancel Big Ears 2020" amid coronavirus concerns, organizers say

Big Ears Festival 2020 was canceled amid growing concerns about coronavirus, according to festival organizers.

The festival was scheduled for March 26 through March 29.

"Just 48 hours ago, were optimistic that there was a path forward; but with events surrounding COVID-19 [sic[ developing rapidly along with the obvious need for urgent steps to contain its spread, we simply cannot move forward with the festival as scheduled," festival organizers said.

Refunds will be offered to all ticket holders who purchased their tickets from Big Ears authorized vendor, Front Gate. Refunds should be expected within the next two days. Ticket holders will be emailed with information about the process for securing a refund.

"We are grateful to those of you who have inquired about converting your ticket purchase to a tax-deductible donation. This is indeed possible and we will include details about that option as well," organizers said.