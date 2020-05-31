'We must do better,' UT Chancellor reacts to death of George Floyd

University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman released a statement after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police.

"His name is George Floyd," Plowman said on Twitter. "The pain and fear are real for so many members of our campus community. We must do better."

Plowman said UT will continue to work to create a campus where everyone matters and belongs and create an environment for all Vols to succeed.

According to Plowman, many groups have been on campus working for weeks to make the campus safe for the return of students.

"Black friends and colleagues have expressed to me that they are tired of having this conversation only to have it followed by another disgusting display of racism," Plowman said. " We all need to join together to carry the torch of safety, dignity, respect, and human rights for everyone."

UT will be convening members of campus including staff, students and UTPD to discuss how to create a better environment on campus.

"We will step forward and show the world what kindness, equity, and inclusion for all people can look like," Plowman said.

To read the chancellor's full statement click here.

