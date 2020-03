The COVID-19 pandemic has schools out through at least April 24 in Tennessee, a difficult ordeal for student, teachers and parents.

Source: Ashley Newman

Staff at Wearwood Elementary are doing what they can to show their students they care.

Ashley Newman, the parent of second-grader Lillian McGinnis, said staff held a "We Miss You" parade for the students.

