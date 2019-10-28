Weather delays girls' state soccer tournament

Weather is delaying the Tennessee Girls' State Soccer Tournament.

Originally set for the week of October 28, TSSAA announced the tournament would be postponed due to the projected weather conditions for Wednesday and Thursday.

The entire tournament will be moved to next week with the same schedule. Division I will play quarter finals on Nov 6, semifinals on Nov 7 and championship games on Nov 9.

Division II will play semifinals on Nov 7 and finals on Nov 8.

Go here for a complete revised schedule.

