Website gives you recipes based on what's in your pantry

Many people are stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they find themselves with no idea how to cook with what's in their pantry.

Supercook.com can help you build recipes out of what's in your pantry.

Once you go to the site, the steps are easy:

- Select the ingredients you have. You can either type them in yourself or choose from the pre-set categories.

- Set diet restrictions: vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, gluten-free and lactose-free

- Set what type of meal you are looking to make: breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, etc.

- If you want to get specific, you can set the type of cuisine you’re interested in too

- Once you plug in what you are looking for, the website will generate meal options. Pick the one you like, and you are off on your culinary experience.

