Weeding out stay-at-home worries

Mayo Garden Centers have blossomed with gardeners.

Courtesy: MGN Online

People of all levels of experience have bought a variety of items from the locally owned store.

"We've sold a ton of soil amendments, soils, plants, gardening vegetables, flowering plants, trees and shrubs. I think that everybody's yard is going to look gorgeous this summer," said Elizabeth Cox, one of the owners of Mayo Garden Centers.

Some people have turned to seeds and herbs.

"It's exciting. It's something I've tried before and wasn't good at. But with all this time home I have time to nurture the plants and take care of them and kind of nurturing myself while I'm doing that," said Rose Andrews, a Mayo's customer.

She grew chives and ate them in a dish now she wants to try rosemary.

"In just a few weeks the ones that I've planted already have started growing. And it's so satisfying," explained Andrews, "Normally I haven't had time because you're out of the house and working or going to school. And I can look out the window all day as I'm on my computer doing my work and I see the fruits of my labor."

Cox said she was grateful for people shopping local.

"We've really seen a resurgence in customers wanting to shop local which we truly appreciate," said Cox.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

