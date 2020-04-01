Knoxville baby already "fed up" with coronavirus

Jaxon Hardy was born last week in Knoxville, and he already has an opinion about the coronavirus.

His mom, Caitlyn, and his grandmother dressed him up for a little coronavirus photoshoot. Complete with hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and of course, toilet paper.

The picture also includes a sign that said, "In quarantine for 9 months and now this crap-COVID 19"

His great grandmother Leslie Stephens shared the photo with WVLT with the "hope it brightens someone’s day!"

