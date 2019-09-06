Weekend Weather: Summer's not finished with us yet

The first full weekend of September is filled with many of the typical fall activities: fairs, food and football. Unfortunately, highs in the 90s will be added to that list!

Waking up on Saturday morning, don't get discouraged by the cloudy start. Keep that morning jog or early tee time scheduled. That's all leftover from some spotty showers Friday night.

We'll eat away at the clouds and return to sunshine by midday Saturday. If you're heading out to Neyland Stadium for the BYU vs Tennessee football game, make sure you're staying hydrated. Highs will top out in the 90s while tailgating with lots of sunshine beating down. By kickoff, temperatures will slide into the mid 80s and dip into the 70s by the end of the game.

Maybe you're wanting to do a little stargazing on Saturday night. The weather looks perfect for an event being held at Cades Cove at 7:30 that evening. You'll want to meet at the orientation shelter if you want to be a part of that. Fair skies and temperatures in the 60s and 70s will make for a perfect night.

By Sunday, you may want to head to the Tennessee Valley Fair. The same sunshine will be around late in the weekend, but the heat and the humidity will be dialing back up! Expect highs to top out in the lower 90s with "feels like" temperatures in the mid 90s!

