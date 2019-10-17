Weekend festival to 'Keep Sevier Beautiful'

A big fall festival is planned in Wears Valley this weekend to help Keep Sevier Beautiful.

The festival kicks off on Friday with lots of live entertainment, food and crafts.

"As far as Keep Sevier Beautiful, we focus on the environment, so this fundraiser helps us get through the year with all of our events," said Lisa Bryant, Keep Sevier Beautiful.

"We have live entertainment the entire time, we have a kids section that's huge, we've added a bunch of stuff for the kids this year. This year we have over 200 craft vendors and 15 food vendors so it's really grown this year."

The festival is in the heart of Wears Valley and opens Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

