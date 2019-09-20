Weekend weather comes with a taste of fall

Are you ready for fall? While the heat isn't gone for good, we at least have some cooler weather for this weekend.

Whether you count fall as starting September 1st, like Meteorologists, or you wait for the Autumnal Equinox, we are still waiting for consistent cooler weather to move in. For now, we have a break from the excessive heat we've been dealing with.

For reference, seasonable temperatures for Knoxville this time of year are morning lows of 59 degrees and afternoon highs of 80 degrees.

Now, what are we looking at this weekend? Close to "normal".

Your mornings are the real "taste of fall", as we start the days around 60 degrees. If you wanted some cooler weather, the earlier the better for getting outdoors!

Friday evening is a nice one too. If you'd like to come to the Taste of Turkey Creek supporting the Pat Summitt Foundation, it's a mild evening cooling through the 70s to walk around sample delicious foods.

Looking to go for a walk Saturday morning? How about heading down to World's Fair Park to join in on the fundraiser for St. Jude! Temperatures near 60 at sunrise will gradually warm through the 60s.

With the Vols playing at Noon, in an away game, you might want to setup outside to watch the game. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s by midday,

Walking out the door for Sunday morning church service, it will be cooler again but the afternoon will be a few degrees warmer. We'll have sunshine and get to upper 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend and keep up with the latest on the WVLT Weather app in between newscasts!

