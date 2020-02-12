Weigel's Foundation Supports Make-A-Wish East Tennessee

The Weigel's Foundation presented a $40,000 check to Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee Wednesday morning.

Weigel's owner Bill Weigel and his kids were all in attendance to deliver the generous donation.

"Our family foundation is really committed to our community, but more specifically to the children in our community," said Meg Weigel. "With Make A Wish, we hope that they can just take a minute and just experience joy during really stressful time periods."

According to Make-A-Wish CEO Garrett Wagley, the donations are expected to help grant wishes for at least four children.

"It's inspiring," said Wagley. "I wake up every morning because I'm able to know that we're going to make a difference in a child's life and those wishes are really inspiring for the child, but they're really inspiring for me, the folks that I work with and the community of volunteers that help."

The funds for the donation came from the Weigel's Family Foundation and from customer sales.

