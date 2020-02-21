Weinstein rape trial jurors keep focus on 'Sopranos' actress

There's one name that keeps coming up more than any other at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial: Annabella Sciorra.

The “Sopranos” actress was front and center again Friday as jurors began their fourth day of deliberations by listening to a reading of a large chunk of her testimony.

Before concluding deliberations the day before, the New York City jury sent the judge a note saying it wants to review her cross-examination and any follow-up questioning by prosecutors about her accusations that Weinstein raped and sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s.

The movie mogul has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.