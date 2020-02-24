Welding class makes battering rams for Jefferson County officials

Students at Jefferson County High School are getting a lesson in life and getting the chance to help the community.

Students weld battering rams for the local sheriff's office to use, and they get to hone their skills will doing it. They all pitch in to turn scrap metal into useful tools for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jeff Coffey told WVLT News that he's impressed with the progress the students have made. "They told us in the next several weeks we should have maybe two to three more out," he said.

Instructor Tim Epling said what the students do is great training, and what they have learned previously has helped them make the battering rams. "Some of the basic welds that they were being taught at the very beginning, they were able to adapt to the battering ram," Epling said.

Sheriff Coffey said the work and materials that the students are producing could be used in a number of situations that help the community. "It could be used for warrant service," Coffey said. "It could be used for a medical emergency if someone's down in the home and they're having trouble breaching the door."

One student said they enjoy helping and learning what they do in welding class can help with future careers. "I hope to go to TCAT [Tennessee College of Applied Technology] and work at Oshkosh at the same time," one said. While others said even if they don't use welding in everyday life, the class has helped them develop skills for the future.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.