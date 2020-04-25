"We'll get through it together," Dolly Parton sends inspiring message

Dolly Parton posted a video with an inspiring message to "WCI family."

World Choice Investments (WCI) is the operating partner of Parton's dinner theaters.

"We've had more than 30 glorious and blessed years together, hosting and entertaining millions of guests," Parton said. "During that time we've only had a few hiccups, but nothing compares to the emotional and financial and financial stress this pandemic is causing."

Parton said she is staying home with her husband Carl and staying safe, as many of her employees are doing.

"You're so important to me and I know, like me you're relying on the people we have still working to secure our properties and keep the lights on while we get ready to reopen," Parton said.

Parton said she doesn't believe the COVID-19 pandemic is a punishment from God but said she does believe it is an interruption to help everyone change their course.

"Maybe this is one of those times when he's telling us to get closer to our families, reach out to our neighbors and maybe get closer to him," Parton said.

The country music legend said she knows everyone has heard her sing the lyrics, "I can see the light of a clear blue morning." Parton said there has never been a time where those lyrics are more meaningful than now.

"We'll get through it together, we'll be seeing each other soon," Parton said.

