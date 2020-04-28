"We're excited:" Local businesses gear up for reopening

It's been pretty quiet around the Bliss Boutique in downtown Knoxville for the past few weeks as businesses and restaurants alike shut their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But they've been given the signal to reopen starting this Friday, and some business owners and employees are excited to get back to work, like Heather Albrecht. She's the store manager for Bliss.

"We're excited, but we also want everybody to be safe, our employees and our customers," she said.

As the governor has asked, Albrecht says Bliss is taking extra precautions to keep customers and employees safe.

"We're going to have an employee at the door, so we're only going to let eight people in the store at a time," she said. "We're going to have hand sanitizer. We're all going to be wearing masks."

She added that they'll be stepping up cleaning efforts like steaming clothes customers try on, but don't end up buying.

"We will have person stationed in each section of our store so after a customer comes through we’ll go through and wipe down the racks clean everything off," she said.

She said while the experience might be different, they're still the same store their customers know and love.

