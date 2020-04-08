"All storms pass:" Dolly Parton sends hopeful message amid pandemic

Dolly Parton took to social media to brighten your day once again.

In a video posted to Dollywood's Facebook account, the country music star encouraged the community as it faces the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, "I know these are trying times, but we're going to be alright. I want you to know that we're all thinking of you."

Parton added, "All storms pass. My Dollywood family and I have been praying for you."

Dollywood has been closed due to the pandemic, but Parton said, "There'll be plenty of time for fun, and I know there's going to be lots more of that."

