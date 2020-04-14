'We're still waiting:' Sheriff says Evelyn Boswell case on hold as crews work from home

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said progress is moving slowly in the Evelyn Boswell investigation due to crews working from home.

Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)

Investigators said they are still waiting to receive autopsy and toxicology results in the case, but the results will not be made public due to a judge's court order to keep them under seal.

"As soon as we do learn something new we will let everybody know," said Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. "I think everything is just sort of paused, just because everybody is trying to create an environment where they're not working on top of each other."

Cassidy said everyone at TBI and at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office are working in ways that complies with social distancing standards.

Megan Boswell remains incarcerated at the Sulivan County Jail. She was initially arrested on charges of reporting false information after her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell disappeared and was later found dead in a shallow grave at a family member's home.

