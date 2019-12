On Monday, West Hills Flats and Taps announced it closed its doors.

On December 16, the restaurant took to Facebook to thank its customers. "We just want to thank every single one of you for being with us through this unforgettable journey. Our guest and regulars are the whole reason why we do this."

Flats and Taps still has a location open on Central Street.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.