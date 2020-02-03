West Knoxville roads to close for KUB work

According to KUB, several west Knoxville roads will close in February during utility work.

Starting February 3 crews will close Amherst Road between Industrial Heights Drive and Jackson Road from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. as work is performed on the wastewater collection system in the area. Industrial Heights Drive will be used as a detour.

KUB contract crews will also implement intermittent lane closures as needed on Echo Valley Road/Villa Crest Drive between Gleason Drive and Westland Drive weekdays between 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. as work is performed on the electric distribution system in the area. The entire length of the project will not be impacted at one time, and instead will move as work progresses. Traffic will be maintained around the work zone via flaggers. Follow-up advisories will be issued as necessary.

KUB contract crews will implement the below indicated traffic control measures during work hours, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., MondayFriday, February 3-7, as work continues on the wastewater collection system project in the

area:

• Intermittent road closures as needed during work hours:

• Whitlow Avenue between Bluff View Road and Cedarhill Road

• Taliluna Avenue between Lakeland Drive and South Garden Road

