West Memphis police criticized after handcuffing grieving mother

West Memphis police have received a lot of criticism on social media after tweets went viral regarding an arrest officers made outside a hotel over the weekend.

Officers detained a woman Sunday night outside of La Quinta Inn after they saw her walking in the hotel parking lot, according to Gray-affiliate WMC.

Tweets from the women's brother went viral after he said the woman was making phone calls to friends after her 4-year-old child died in a car accident.

"My sister needed fresh air after such an emotional day and decided to take some calls outside," one of the tweets read.

Last night, @westmemphispd cops accosted and attempted to arrest my grieving sister for STANDING OUTSIDE OF OUR HOTEL AND MOURNING THE LOSS OF HER DEAD DUAGHTER. Threw her to the ground, put her in handcuffs and put their knee on her back, before throwing her in a police car. — Richard Brookshire (@crtv_drctr) November 18, 2019

Memphis police released a statement on Facebook that detailed the encounter, but have since deleted the post.

In the original post, police said they were patrolling the hotel parking lot at the manager's request due to multiple vehicle burglaries at area hotels, according to WMC.

WMPD said, when officers arrived on the scene, they saw the woman walking in the parking lot.

Officers said they asked the woman for proof that she was staying at the hotel. She then demanded that officers turn on their cameras, at which point WMPD said they were already recording.

The woman was then put into handcuffs and taken to the ground after officers said she refused to stop yelling. WMPD said the woman was put into a patrol car as officers spoke with members of her family who were also staying at the hotel.

According to the statement, after officers learned about the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter, she was released without charges.

"The West Memphis Police Department would like to express our condolences for this family's loss," the WMPD post said.

WMPD uploaded video footage from the incident on their YouTube channel.

