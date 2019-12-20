West Town Mall extends hours before Christmas

Are you looking to do some last-minute holiday shopping? You're in luck, West Town Mall is extending its hours for the final week before Christmas.

West Town Mall is going to be open for extended hours starting on Saturday, Dec. 21. The mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The mall will open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 22

The final day shoppers can shop at the mall is Christmas Eve, the mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Town Mall will be closed on Christmas Day and will reopen on Dec. 26 from 8 a.m .to 9 p.m.

