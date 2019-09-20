West Town Mall evacuated after food court fire

West Town Mall has been evacuated due to a reported fire Knox County Dispatchers confirm.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, a small fire started in the food court area.

Sprinklers that activated were able to mostly douse the flames. As of around 11:30 a.m. firefighters were still working to make sure the blaze was completely out.

It's unclear exactly where the fire started or what caused it.

There have been no reports of injuries.

No word yet on when the mall will reopen or what businesses were affected by the fire.

WVLT News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

