West Town Mall offers express parking for last-minute holiday shoppers

Finishing up your last-minute holiday shopping?

West Town Mall is now offering express parking where guests can choose from 15 parking spaces near three of the mall's primary entrances- The Cheesecake Factory, entrance near JCPenney and level one of the parking garage.

According to a release, all visitors need to do is download the MyPark application (Android or Apple) and choose their spot before stopping by the mall.

Founded in 2013, MyPark solves the hassles of crowded parking lots and garages and brings greater effienciency, enforcement, monetization and user control to the parking process.

Visitors will receive complimentary parking for the first 30 minutes and $3 per hour after.

