West Town Mall set to reopen Friday

Simon Property group announced it will reopen 49 of its malls and outlets Friday including West Town Mall in Knoxville, according to CNBC.

CNBC reports the mall owner said malls will offer free CDC-approved masks and hand sanitizing packets to shoppers upon request and it will have temperature testing available to customers for free. Simon said it will encourage shoppers to wear masks or some sort of facial coverings while they shop. Simon is mandating its employees wear masks while they are working and take “frequent breaks for handwashing.”

Business hours at the malls and outlet centers will be limited to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, to allow for cleaning overnight, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.

Simon Property Group said a number of steps will be taken to maintain social distancing in the malls, including but not limited to using tape to mark 6-foot distancing in bathrooms and limiting the number of customers to one person per 50 square feet of space at each property.

Per the memo, Simon is also encouraging retailers and other tenants to use technology, such as Apple Pay, that allows for contactless transactions.

All Simon properties have been closed since March 18 due to COVID-19.

WVLT News reached out to the PR firm linked to West Town Mall and Simon properties and have yet to receive a response.

