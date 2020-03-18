West Town Mall temporarily closing amid coronavirus outbreak

More and more companies and organizations are temporarily shutting down operations as concerns over coronavirus grow.

Simon, the company behind West Town Mall in Knoxville, announced that it would be temporarily shutting down operations starting on March 18 at 7 p.m. The shut down will last until March 29.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

The shut down includes all malls, premium outlets and mills in the United States.

