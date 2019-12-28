West Virginia man kidnaps grandchild and fires gun at step-father's truck before fleeing, troopers say

A West Virginia man is facing more charges in Upshur County after police say he took his 8-month-old grandchild and fired a gun at his step-father's truck before fleeing on Christmas Day, troopers say.

Craig Stimson has been charged with fleeing from an officer in Harrison County.

According to the West Virginia State Police, Stimson was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment, one count of kidnapping, one count of fleeing with reckless indifference, one count of child abuse with risk of death and one count of a prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm in Upshur County.

Troopers with the West Virginia Police say they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. about a brandishing complaint on Greenbrier Drive in Buckhannon.

While troopers were on the phone with the caller, they heard two shots in the background.

The call said that her father Craig Stimson shot at a vehicle on the property and fled the scene with her 8-month-old child in a black passenger car heading towards Route 33, according to troopers.

According to court documents, a witness followed Stimson and continued to advise the communications center of Stimson's location.

Troopers say they caught up to Stimson on Route 33 and Stimson continued onto Route 33 going up to 90 mph.

According to troopers, Stimson got on to I-79 northbound driving up to 100 mph.

Clarksburg Police were able to deploy stop sticks on exit 119 and stop Stimson on the intersection of Lodgeville Road and Emily Drive in Bridgeport, according to court documents.

Stimson was taken into custody and the child was found in the car, troopers said.

Court documents state, a .40 caliber firearm was found from the passenger seat next to where the child was found, the firearm was loaded with the safety off.

Stimson got out of the car and fired two shots at the front and rear tires of the truck, according to the complaint.

Stimson then fled from the house with the child.

The child was found safe and reunited with a family member.

