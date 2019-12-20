Deputy hospitalized after chase, Magnolia Ave at Kirkwood closed "indefinitely"

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday a deputy was hospitalized after a chase for a "potentially dangerous suspect" ended in a crash on Magnolia Avenue.

Magnolia Avenue at Kirkwood Street near the fairgrounds is closed indefinitely while officers investigate.

KSCO said a cruiser was hit head-on in the wreck. The deputy was taken to the hospital. A Knoxville Police forensic unit was also struck.

The suspect in the chase was also taken to the hospital, KCSO said. Charges are pending.

No information on the conditions of the suspect or the deputy had been released as of 11:00 a.m. Friday.

An investigation by the Sheriff's Office remains ongoing.

