What are UT coaches thankful for?

Thanksgiving is here, and the coaches at the University of Tennessee have told WVLT News what they're thankful for this year.

"What are you thankful for?"

WVLT Sports put that question to Coach Rick Barnes, Coach Kellie Harper and Coach Jeremy Pruitt, one day before Thanksgiving.

Here's what they had to say:

"Well, the first thing that comes to my mind, I'm grateful that...Jesus died on the cross for my sins...I have so much to be thankful for. I'm blessed, and I thank the Good Lord for that," Rick Barnes said.

"What is not to be thankful here?" Kellie Harper asked. "I just love where I'm at. Love my life. Love my family. Love working with these young ladies every single day. I am blessed. I am absolutely blessed, and I know it."

"Number one, I'm thankful for my family, my wife, my kids, my mom, dad, brothers and sisters," Jeremy Pruitt said. "I think we all are, right? But the opportunity to work with the men in this profession, to be around the student athletes, and everybody that touches the student athletes, watch them grow over a period of time. I'm thankful that I have an opportunity to do it at a wonderful that football is so important to."

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.