What are 'essential actions' under Lee's stay at home order?

(WVLT) -- Governor Bill Lee announced a stay at home order Thursday to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
It requires Tennesseans to stay at home except for essential activities.
What is "essential" under the order has not changed from activities considered essential under Lee's previous safer at home order, which was issued earlier this week.
Essential activity is defined as things such as going to the grocery store, getting medicine, providing or facilitating food orders, outdoor activities within health guidelines and caring for or visiting a family member or friend within the health guidelines, WTVF reported.
Essential travel is defined as the following:
Travel related to Essential Activity or otherwise permitted by this Order.
Travel related to performing Essential Services.
Travel to care for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.
Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.
Travel to and from outside of the State of Tennessee.
Travel required by law, law enforcement, or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody agreement.
Essential Services Include:
Health Care and Public Health Operations
Human Services Operations
Essential Infrastructure Operations
Essential Government Functions
Food and Medicine Stores
Food and Beverage Production and Agriculture
Organizations that Provide Charitable and Social Services
Religious and Ceremonial Functions
Media
Gas Stations and Businesses Needed for Transportation
Financial Institutions and Insurance Entities
Hardware and Supply Stores
Critical Trades
Mail, Post, Shipping, Logistics, Delivery, and Pick-up Services
Educational Institutions
Laundry Services
Restaurants for Off-Premises Consumption
Supplies to Work from Home
Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations
Transportation
Home-based Care and Services
Residential Facilities and Shelters
Professional Services
Manufacturing, Distribution and Supply Chain for Critical Products and Industries
Hotels and Motels
Funeral Services
