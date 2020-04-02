What are 'essential actions' under Lee's stay at home order?

Governor Bill Lee announced a stay at home order Thursday to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

It requires Tennesseans to stay at home except for essential activities.

What is "essential" under the order has not changed from activities considered essential under Lee's previous safer at home order, which was issued earlier this week.

Essential activity is defined as things such as going to the grocery store, getting medicine, providing or facilitating food orders, outdoor activities within health guidelines and caring for or visiting a family member or friend within the health guidelines, WTVF reported.

Essential travel is defined as the following:

Travel related to Essential Activity or otherwise permitted by this Order.

Travel related to performing Essential Services.

Travel to care for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.

Travel to and from outside of the State of Tennessee.

Travel required by law, law enforcement, or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody agreement.

Essential Services Include:

Health Care and Public Health Operations

Human Services Operations

Essential Infrastructure Operations

Essential Government Functions

Food and Medicine Stores

Food and Beverage Production and Agriculture

Organizations that Provide Charitable and Social Services

Religious and Ceremonial Functions

Media

Gas Stations and Businesses Needed for Transportation

Financial Institutions and Insurance Entities

Hardware and Supply Stores

Critical Trades

Mail, Post, Shipping, Logistics, Delivery, and Pick-up Services

Educational Institutions

Laundry Services

Restaurants for Off-Premises Consumption

Supplies to Work from Home

Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations

Transportation

Home-based Care and Services

Residential Facilities and Shelters

Professional Services

Manufacturing, Distribution and Supply Chain for Critical Products and Industries

Hotels and Motels

Funeral Services

