‘What do y’all not understand?’: Miss. nurse makes emotional plea to take the coronavirus seriously

A Mississippi nurse’s video pleading for everyone to stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic has gone viral.

In the video, a registered nurse named Leann Donaho begs people to stay home, "so we can curve this," WLBT reported.

“There are not enough ventilators for everyone,” she said. “People are gonna die... What do y’all not realize?"

The video has been shared more than 22,000 times and has more than 1,000 comments.

“We are risking our lives to save yours and you do not care," she continued. “We have families too! What do y’all not understand? I am begging you, as a nurse, to please stay home and take this seriously.”

Donaho told WLBT that she made the video in “a moment of fear.”

She said she has dedicated her life to caring for others and she “is just asking for the same consideration.”

