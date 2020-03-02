What does coronavirus do to the body? Experts answer

As cases of coronavirus spread around the world, experts have learned more about the virus and what it can do to the immune system.

CBS News reported that most cases are mild, but it can become severe. The death toll in the United States rose to six on March 2.

CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula explained what coronavirus, known officially as COVID-19, can do to the body. "The issue with COVID-19 is that this virus can affect the lower tract of your airways," Narula, a cardiologist at Northwell Health, said Monday on "CBS This Morning." The virus can damage the cells that line the respiratory tract in the lungs, she explained. When that happens, "your immune system launches a response to try to clean up and repair."

For some people, the immune system response "is so overwhelming, it's not in check," Narula said. If that's the case, the lungs can be flooded with fluid and cellular debris.

"Essentially the lungs start to drown, and that's a situation that can become a severe pneumonia. The pneumonia can then progress to what we call sepsis, where you can have a drop of blood pressure and multi-organ failure, and that's how it really causes death," she said.

Narula said 80 percent of the cases in China have been mild. "In the grand scheme of things, for most people if they get it, it will end up being a mild disorder," she said.

The virus is transmitted through person-to-person contact by droplets. "So if I cough or sneeze, those droplets can travel up to six feet and enter your mouth, or your nose or your lungs," she said. "Another way is if I cough or sneeze and it lands on a surface or an object and then you touch that same object or surface and touch your face."

Symptoms include: fever, cough and shortness of breath, as well as headache, diarrhea, muscle aches, sore throat, runny nose and congestion.

