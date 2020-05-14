What does the future of summer camp look like during the pandemic?

As an unusual school year winds down, parents and kids are already looking forward to the possibility of summer camp.

One local school, Tate's, is gearing up for their summer activities. The school said they are already making adjustments to the programming while they wait for final guidance from the Knox County Health Department.

The school said some changes include increased sanitization, keeping kids in the same groups all the time and daily temperature checks.

Camp Executive Director Chris Strevel says favorite camp activities like rock climbing and water time might look a little different than usual.

"Parents are ready for summer camp. One mom told me she’s bringing her child whether we’re here or not, and parents are ready. Camp is outdoors fresh air so we think this will be a great place for children who’ve been locked in so to speak," he said.

He hopes they will be able to open June 15th.

Knoxville isn't the only city looking towards summer. The City of Oak Ridge plans to open their summer camps.

