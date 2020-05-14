What grocery store products are expected to get more expensive?

Grocery store prices are climbing during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to CNN, the price of groceries grew 2.6 percent in April, the biggest increase from one month to the next since 1974.

CNN reports that eggs, breakfast cereal, milk, juice, bread and coffee prices have shot up since last month, and treats, like doughnuts, have too. Muffins are even more expensive than doughnuts.

Soup prices rose 2.6 percent more, and sodas rose 4.5 percent; meanwhile, fruit prices were up 1.5 percent overall, with the price of oranges going up 5.6 percent.

You might have noticed the lack of meat at your local grocery store. CNN reported that meat prices spiked 3.3 percent, and chicken went up 5.8 percent.

However, there are some foods that got cheaper: butter, prepared salads, tomatoes, fresh cupcakes and ham.

