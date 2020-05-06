What household item is best to use as a filter in a homemade face covering?

Some people are getting creative looking for ways to make their own filter at home.

From coffee filters to paper towels, WBRC asked a local doctor what she would recommend you add to your homemade mask to help protect you from COVID-19.

Dr. Kre Johnson of Brownstone Health Care and Aesthetics said she is hearing it all from coffee filters, to dish towels and even vacuum HEPA filters.

“In my opinion the safest of those is the coffee filter,” said Dr. Kre.

Coffee filters are more safe, said Dr. Kree, than most of the other options because they are made to have contact with food.

Dish towels may be difficult to breath through and Hepa filter generally have fiber glass in them.

“Imagine breathing that in. It can get into your lungs and you have serious ramifications for years to come. COVID may be over and you have got all this stuff in your lungs. So, we have to think about more than just the here and now,” said Dr. Kre. “I would caution against soaking them [coffee filters] in alcohol. Those are all things that can be harmful to your health especially that close to your nose, mouth, and lungs.”

A trick Dr. Kre gave us is to put on your mask and see if you can blow out the flame on a lighter. If you can’t blow it out, your mask has enough layers and better protection. If you can blow out the flame, you want to consider getting a mask with more layers and think about adding a filter.

